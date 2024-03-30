Chicago Bulls slide two spots in latest Bleacher Report weekly NBA power rankings

After the week that the Chicago Bulls had, we do not blame Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey for dropping the Bulls two spots in his latest weekly NBA power rankings. After losing games to the Boston Celtics, Houston Rockets, and Washington Wizards, the Bulls now find themselves ranked No. 21 overall after climbing to No. 19 last week.

“The slide may not be all that big a deal, though. Chicago seems more or less locked into ninth place and home-court advantage in the bottom half of the play-in tournament,” writes Bailey. “So, instead of bemoaning those three losses, we’ll shine a little light on Andre Drummond’s renaissance campaign.”

“He was a plus-23 and had 14 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals in Wednesday’s win over the Indiana Pacers,” he adds.

“The Bulls’ point differential is better when he’s on the floor,” notes the B/R analyst. “And he has, by far, the highest rebounding percentage of any player with at least 500 minutes this season.”

Can Chicago bring Drummond back next season? While it might be a bit early for that conversation, his looming free agency will be an interesting one, with the UConn alum clearly outplaying his minimum deal.

