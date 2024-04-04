Chicago Bulls re-sign Javonte Green for rest of the 2023-24 season, cut Terry Taylor

The Chicago Bulls have made some moves to shake up their roster a bit as they head into the NBA’s 2024 postseason. The Bulls have signed veteran Chicago wing Javonte Green to an end-of-season deal ahead of the Bulls’ play-in tournament tilts, according to recent reporting from NBC Sports Chicago’s KC Johnson.

Per Johnson, the transaction makes Green playoff eligible — and given the Radford alum has a proven track record in the playoffs vs. Terry, who has not shown much with Chicago — the move makes sense for the Bulls’ postseason aspirations. “Green is a fan and organizational favorite who is just getting fully healthy after undergoing knee surgery last season while with the Bulls,” writes Johnson.

“He played 10 games in the G League with the Golden State Warriors affiliate before signing his 10-day contract with the Bulls.”

In that 10-day deal, Green put up an average of 5 points and 3.7 rebounds over the three games he played with the Bulls this season.

