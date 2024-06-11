Chicago Bulls seen as among worst lottery landing spots for Tennessee’s Dalton Knecht

In a recent analysis by Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley, the Chicago Bulls were seen as among the worst lottery landing spots for University of Tennessee small forward Dalton Knecht. The 3-and-D specialist could realistically slip to the Bulls’ range with Chicago armed with the No. 11 overall selection of the 2024 NBA draft, but Buckley is all the way out on a Knecht era in the Windy City.

“The Bulls have a standing need for shooting, plus a stubborn commitment to this win-now core that actually doesn’t have what it needs to win now,” writes the B/R league analyst on the prospect of the Vol alum in Chi-town.

“It feels very possible that the Bulls could talk themselves into taking Knecht if he’s still on the board at No. 11.”

Should the Chicago Bulls be looking to trade up in the 2024 NBA draft? https://t.co/WL39DMLUl9 pic.twitter.com/l8CAUEFZB9 — Bulls Wire (@Bulls_Wire) June 11, 2024

“He can’t fix what they need, and they can’t provide the defensive protection that would really benefit him,” he adds.

“And since the Bulls’ top scorers are also their best ball-handlers—Coby White, Zach LaVine (if he isn’t traded), DeMar DeRozan (if he re-signs)—they may not seek out catch-and-fire attempts for Knecht the way a more traditional table-setter would.”

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire