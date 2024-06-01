Chicago Bulls reportedly trying to move up for UConn’s Donovan Clingan

Are the Chicago Bulls looking to move up in the 2024 NBA draft to get a specific player? According to some recent rumbles around the league media sphere, the team’s front office very well could be. Writing in his most recent mock draft for ESPN, draft expert Jonathan Givony let it slip that the Bulls are looking to trade up to get their top target.

And that target is none other than University of Connecticut champion big man Donovan Clingan, a worthy target in our estimation should the ask not be too high. Clingan, a mountain of a man, is surprisingly mobile for a 7-footer, and can block shots, pass the rock, and in recent workouts, shoot it from deep too.

If that last quality pans out at the NBA level, we have a bona fide high-level starter potential for the Husky center, with rotation big as a floor.

That’s a fairly solid gamble, and the hosts of the “CHGO Bulls” podcast took a closer look at why that is on a recent episode. Check it out above!

