Are the Chicago Bulls really going to run it back yet again?

Stop us if we are not too disposed to believing that the Chicago Bulls‘ front office will actually make any changes to this team in the coming 2024 NBA offseason. We’ve heard these claims before if perhaps a bit less humbled, and can totally see the Bulls’ execs talking themselves into a return of veteran guard Lonzo Ball from long-term injury be their only move of note.

And it is not just us here at the Bulls Wire who think this way. The hosts of the “CHGO Bulls” podcast recently put together a short where they talk about their doubts about GM Arturas Karnisovas actually making good on his promises to transform the roster.

Karnisovas may have ‘fessed up that he botched the job and needs to make changes, but will we see them before the end of the 2024-25 season?

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear what they had to say.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire