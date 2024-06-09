What should the Chicago Bulls prioritize heading into the 2024 NBA draft? Should they be looking to add one of the better big men in the draft, and hope a prospect like University of Connecticut big man Donovan Clingan falls in range of their No. 11 pick?

Should they be looking to add a scoring forward like University of Tennessee sharpshooter Dalton Knecht? Or perhaps a guard to shore up their backcourt of the future in a player like University of Kentucky floor general Rob Dillingham? In a draft as even as this one, with no major names but plenty of solid prospects, it can be tough to tell who will fall where on draft night.

What should the Bulls prioritize, then? Talent? Fit? Potential?

The hosts of the “Locked On Bulls” podcast, Haize and Pat the Designer, took a closer look on a recent episode. Rake a look at the clip embedded above to hear their thoughts.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire