Chicago Bulls predicted to lose DeMar DeRozan in free agency

The Chicago Bulls roster could look a lot different next season. Most notably, star forward DeMar DeRozan will be a free agent, and Chicago could lose him for nothing. In fact, Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report predicts that just that will happen: The Bulls will lose DeRozan in free agency.

“A full-scale reboot is long overdue for the Chicago Bulls, and that includes moving or losing Nikola Vučević and DeMar DeRozan. The latter, despite turning 35 in August and having a career 29.6 three-point percentage, could have some interest around the league as a second or third option, or more ideally, a heat-check scorer off the bench.

“In fact, there might even be a contender in the mix for him. According to [HoopsHype’s Michael] Scotto, “one team worth monitoring as a potential suitor for DeRozan via sign-and-trade is the Los Angeles Clippers, should the franchise fail to re-sign Paul George in free agency…” Functionally replacing George with DeRozan could cramp up the Clippers’ offense, but he’d get better looks in L.A., playing off of Kawhi Leonard and (presumably) James Harden. And if Chicago can get any value for DeRozan in a sign-and-trade rather than losing him in free agency for nothing, it should jump at the chance.”

Losing DeRozan for nothing after failing to trade him this past year would be brutal.

