Report: Multiple 'key' Bulls players have 'ripped' Jim Boylen to team's new executives

Jim Boylen’s players apparently haven’t spoken too kindly about him to the new Chicago Bulls executives in recent weeks.

The Bulls’ new front office — led by recently hired vice president Arturas Karnisovas and general manager Marc Eversley — have been meeting with players and staff since they took over in Chicago last month while the league is on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When asked about Boylen, several “key” players apparently “ripped” their head coach, according to the Chicago Sun Times’ Joe Cowley.

Karnisovas and Eversley, per the report, are now leaning toward starting fresh with a new coach. However they aren’t expected to make any decisions until the NBA has figured out what to do with the remainder of the season, which has been suspended since March 11 due to the coronavirus. The league is still no closer to determining a plan to do so, either.

It’s not clear which “key” players slammed Boylen, but the fact that it happened isn’t that surprising. Boylen’s time with the Bulls has been anything but smooth.

Since taking over for Fred Hoiberg early last season, Boylen has compiled just a 39-84 record in Chicago. The team was a rough 22-43 when the season was suspended this year. He has repeatedly clashed with star Zach LaVine, and he was even confronted by his own players over concerns about how he was running the team. They actually reached out to the Players Association over Boylen’s “extreme tactics,” too.

Boylen, though, does still have two years left on his contract with the team, and reportedly “fully expects that he will return to the head coaching seat next season” despite the front office overhaul.

Karnisovas and Eversley sound like they’re in no rush to make any decisions about Boylen’s job — and with the unknowns regarding the end of the season, they don’t need to be.

“My initial impression of Jim is he cares a great deal about this team and he’s as anxious as everyone else to get back in the gym … I’m going to do my comprehensive evaluation of every department and ensure I give the process the time it deserves,” Karnisovas said, via the Sun Times. “We are limited right now with what we can do [because of the coronavirus shutdown] … So until we get to some level of normalcy, and I don’t know what that looks like, we will not be able to fully access the current situation.’’

For now, though, it sounds like Boylen’s time in Chicago is rapidly coming to an end.

