Chicago Bulls player grades from Monday’s victory vs. Hornets

The big brother got the best of little brother on Monday night.

Lonzo Ball and the Chicago Bulls defeated LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, 133-119.

Nikola Vucevic had his best game of the season on Monday, finishing with 30 points, 14 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 blocks on 12-of-19 shooting from the floor.

DeMar DeRozan finished with 28 points, 5 rebounds, and 6 assists on 12-of-20 shooting.

Lonzo scored 16 points and dished out 8 assists against his younger brother while hitting 6-of-8 from the floor.

Check out the individual player grades for Chicago’s victory on Monday night below.

Lonzo Ball: A

Lonzo Ball may have gotten outplayed by his younger brother on the stat sheet but the older brother got the W. Lonzo was super efficient in Monday’s win, as he hit 6-of-8 from the floor and 4-of-5 from 3-point range. When Lonzo is hitting from outside at this rate and facilitating to his teammates, the Bulls are tough to beat.

Zach LaVine: A

Zach LaVine finished Monday night’s win with 25 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists on 10-of-18 shooting from the floor. When LaVine is your third-highest scorer with 25 points, you probably won that game with ease. For the most part this season, Chicago’s offense has been humming and LaVine is the focal point of that.

DeMar DeRozan: A

DeMar DeRozan continued his efficient, hot scoring streak so far this season in Monday night’s victory. It’s etched in stone that DDR and LaVine can play alongside each other and compete at a high level. As long as the Bulls stay healthy and competitive on the defensive end, we’ll be talking about them once the postseason kicks off.

Nikola Vucevic: A+

Vooch easily had his best game of the season on Monday against the Hornets. He started out the season slow as he struggled from the field and then got COVID but Vucevic is coming around and looking like himself. With Vooch starting to get in a groove, alongside LaVine and DeRozan, Chicago’s offense is scary.

Alex Caruso: A+

The Bald Mamba continues his amazing play off the Chicago bench. Caruso finished with 14 points, 3 rebounds, and 7 assists in Monday night’s win. Whether it’s in the starting lineup or as the sixth man, Caruso has been nothing but a positive for the Bulls all season long.

