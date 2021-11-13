Chicago Bulls player grades from Friday night’s 119-83 loss to the Warriors

In what felt like a litmus test game for the Bulls, Stephen Curry and the Warriors dominated the final three quarters en route to a 119-93 win.

Golden State improved to an NBA-best 11-1 behind Curry’s game-high 40 points, and outscored Chicago 35-17 in a game-changing third quarter.

Behind a strong first quarter from Zach LaVine, the Bulls threw the first punch by opening up a 29-23 lead at the end of one. The game turned in the middle of the second quarter, as the Warriors put together an 18-5 run to take a 51-45 lead into the halftime locker room.

The third quarter was a Curry masterclass, as one of the best players in the world lived up to that label. The Warriors sharpshooter had 9 of the first 11 points of the period for Golden State, as the Bulls fell behind 86-62 heading into the fourth.

The Bulls fell to 8-4 on the year, and will see the Clippers on Sunday evening as part of their west coast road trip. Here is a look at individual player grades for Chicago:

Lonzo Ball: C-

Lonzo Ball (2) hangs on the rim after dunking against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter at Chase Center.

Ball struggled mightily on the offensive end, going just 1-7 from three-point land and 2-11 from the field overall. He did come away with a game-high four steals, but failed to give the Bulls a needed offensive lift.

DeMar DeRozan: C+

Demar Derozan (11) is fouled as he attempts a shot over Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the second quarter at Chase Center.

DeRozan was at least able to get to the free-throw line and create easy offense for the Bulls, but it wasn’t enough in the second half.

The All-Star wing finished 4-13 from the field with 18 points, 9 of which came from the free-throw line.

Zach LaVine: B+

Zach LaVine (8) shoots during the second half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.

Zach LaVine proved to be the only reliable offense for a Chicago team searching for answers. Thanks to a solid first quarter, he finished 10-17 from the field for 23 points to go with 6 rebounds and 6 assists.

