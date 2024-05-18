The Chicago Bulls have officially hired former Wizards coach Wes Unseld, Jr. as their lead assistant coach

The Chicago Bulls have officially hired former Washington Wizards head coach Wes Unseld, Jr. as their lead assistant coach for the 2024-25 season, with Unseld bringing a high level of experience to helm Bulls head coach Billy Donovan’s bench.

Unseld served as the Wizards’ top coach from 2021 until this current NBA offseason. Previously, he has had assistant coaching stints for the Denver Nuggets, Orlando Magic, Golden State Warriors, and, under his father as general manager, the Wizards at the start of his coaching career. He also played as a small forward for the Johns Hopkins Blue Jays before making the leap to the other side of the clipboard.

The hosts of the “Locked On Bulls” podcast, Haize and Pat the Designer, sat down to take a closer look at the hire and what it means for the Bulls next season.

