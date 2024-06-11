Should the Chicago Bulls be looking to trade up in the 2024 NBA draft?

Should the Chicago Bulls be looking to trade up in the 2024 NBA draft? On one hand, it is fair to ask whether it makes sense for the Bulls to use their limited draft capital and tradeable player contracts to get themselves a better pick in a draft widely seen as lacking in top-level star power.

On the other, given the lack of high-end talent, it might also be cheaper than usual to move up in the draft, especially if a team thinks they can get their preferred target anyway. Is there a prospect that Chicago would think is worth the gamble of spending additional assets to land?

The hosts of the “Locked On Bulls” podcast, Haize and Pat the Designer, took a closer look at what sort of players might be in range for the Bulls to take at No. 11 overall on a recent episode of their show.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear what they had to say.

