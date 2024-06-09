Chicago Bulls legend Chet Walker passes away at 84
CHICAGO - The Chicago Bulls are mourning the loss of one of their own. Forward and Hall of Famer Chet Walker has passed away at the age of 84.
The team released a statement Saturday evening, shared below:
"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Chet Walker, a legendary figure in our team's history," the team said.
Walker was an inductee into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and played with the Bulls for six seasons – 1969 to 1975.
During his time on the team, they never missed the playoffs, according to the Bulls.
"He was a seven-time NBA All-Star and an inaugural member of the Chicago Bulls Ring of Honor. His skill, dedication and contributions to the game made a lasting impact on the sport of basketball and the city of Chicago," the team said in a statement.
The Bulls' offered their condolences to Walker's loved ones and said his legacy will live on.
"Chet Walker will forever be remembered as a true Chicago Bulls icon," the team said.
Further details haven't been released. We'll bring more updates as they become available.