Chicago Bulls legend Chet Walker passes away at 84

RICHFIELD, OH - CIRCA 1975: Forward Chet Walker #25 of the Chicago Bulls brings the ball up court as forward Jim Brewer #52 of the Cleveland Cavaliers pursues the play during a National Basketball Association game at the Richfield Coliseum circa 1975 in Richfield, Ohio. (Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

CHICAGO - The Chicago Bulls are mourning the loss of one of their own. Forward and Hall of Famer Chet Walker has passed away at the age of 84.

The team released a statement Saturday evening, shared below:

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Chet Walker, a legendary figure in our team's history," the team said.

Walker was an inductee into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and played with the Bulls for six seasons – 1969 to 1975.

During his time on the team, they never missed the playoffs, according to the Bulls.

"He was a seven-time NBA All-Star and an inaugural member of the Chicago Bulls Ring of Honor. His skill, dedication and contributions to the game made a lasting impact on the sport of basketball and the city of Chicago," the team said in a statement.

The Bulls' offered their condolences to Walker's loved ones and said his legacy will live on.

"Chet Walker will forever be remembered as a true Chicago Bulls icon," the team said.

Further details haven't been released. We'll bring more updates as they become available.