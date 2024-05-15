Can the Chicago Bulls land Stephon Castle or Matas Buzelis at pick No. 11?

Can the Chicago Bulls find a way to land University of Connecticut champion floor general Stephon Castle or Lithuanian small forward Matas Buzelis with their No. 11 pick of the 2024 NBA draft?

Buzelis, a 19-year-old sometimes compared to Orlando Magic star swingman Franz Wagner, is an intriguing option who might be around that late in the lottery. Castle is an elite defender who has solid court vision and questions about his jumper who might slide a bit, but perhaps not this far…we think? But either of these prospects would make sense for the Bulls to select if available when Chicago is on the clock.

The hosts of the “CHGO Bulls” podcast dialed in on both players as potential Bulls draft targets, talking about what it would take to land them and how they might fit.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear if either are the sort of player you want Chicago to draft.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire