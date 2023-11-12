Chicago Bulls Injury Report vs. Pistons: Alex Caruso QUESTIONABLE, Patrick Williams PROBABLE

Ahead of the Chicago Bulls’ game against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night, multiple players are listed on the injury report. Alex Caruso is labeled as QUESTIONABLE, and Patrick Williams is PROBABLE to play. Caruso is dealing with a left toe strain, and Williams has a left finger sprain. Lonzo Ball is also out, as he is slated to miss the entire season.

In addition, the Bulls’ two-way players are not available to play against the Pistons. Adama Sanogo, Justin Lewis, and Onrulap Bitim are all on assignment with the Windy City Bulls, Chicago’s G League affiliate instead of up with the main ball club.

Meanwhile, the Pistons are also dealing with their fair share of injuries ahead of the game vs. the Bulls.

Bojan Bogdanovic, Jalen Duren, Joe Harris, Isaiah Livers, and Monte Morris are all OUT against the Bulls. Bogdanovic is dealing with a left calf strain, Duren has right ankle soreness, Harris has a right shoulder sprain, Livers is suffering from a left ankle sprain, and Morris has a right quadriceps sprain.

In other news, second-year guard Jaden Ivey, who has missed four straight games, is back and will be available for the game against Chicago.

Following a brutal overtime loss to the Phoenix Suns, the Bulls will be looking to bounce back against a Pistons team that is 2-8 on the season, which is the worst record in the Eastern Conference.

Chicago has lost four of their last five games and has looked rough to start the year, but a win over Detroit could help them get back on track.

