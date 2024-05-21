Chicago Bulls hire Dan Craig as a lead assistant under Billy Donovan

The Chicago Bulls‘ front office seems to be making good on the promises they made to reshape the ball club after a disappointing 2023-24 regular season. Most recently in that vein, the Bulls have made a new hire to add to Chicago head coach Billy Donovan‘s bench of assistant coaches, and an associate coach at that.

That new assistant joining the Bulls for the NBA’s 2024-25 season is none other than former Los Angeles Clippers Associate coach Dan Craig, who elected to decamp from L.A. to ply his trade in the Windy City. Craig has also been an assistant with the Miami Heat at the NBA level and the Sioux Falls Sky Force at the G League level.

The hosts of the “Locked On Bulls” podcast, Haize and Pat the Designer, took a closer look at the higher and what it means for Chicago moving forward. Check it out for yourself in the clip embedded below!

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire