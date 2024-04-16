How will Chicago Bulls fare against Atlanta Hawks in Play-In

The Chicago Bulls have had a very weird season. They began the year at 5-14 but quickly turned things around. However, they also dealt with a ton of injuries throughout the year, with both Zach LaVine and Patrick Williams missing significant time. Now, they find themselves in the Play-In Tournament.

They will be squaring off against the Atlanta Hawks, hosting them at the United Center in the nine-ten game. DeMar DeRozan vs. Trae Young. Coby White vs. Dejounte Murray. Nikola Vuecvic vs. Jalen Johnson. Both teams will be fighting to keep their seasons alive, but only one squad will be able to walk away victorious.

The Bulls Central YouTube channel recently gave out a prediction for the game, previewing the matchup in the process.

Chicago has been great in clutch situations all season, and there isn’t a more clutch situation than a win-or-go-home game. Nothing is certain, but if the Bulls want to keep playing meaningful basketball, they need a win.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire