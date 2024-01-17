On Chicago Bulls fans reaching ‘new low’ booing the late Jerry Krause

They say the path to the underworld is paved with good intentions, and that seems to be the case with the Chicago Bulls’ recent decision to honor a number of key figures from the storied franchise’s history with their “ring of honor” ceremony.

The event, which honored mainly the figures behind the team’s six titles in the 1990s, saw few of those honored attend, with scheduling conflicts given as the official reason. But many are suspected to have avoided attending due to very public feuds, and the sparse attendance of the honorees were far from the worst blemish on the event. Jerry Krause, the now-deceased general manager of the Bulls of that era, saw his image booed vigorously by the fans in attendance in front of one of the few people with ties to that era who did attend — Jerry Krause’s widow.

Decried as one of the most embarrassing moments in recent (if not all) Bulls history, the incident came up on a recent episode of the Peacock “Brother From A Different Mother” show, where it was considered a ‘new low’ for Chicago.

To hear what they had to say about the cringe-worthy moment, check out the clip embedded above.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire