Chicago Bulls debut 2023-24 City Edition jersey with YouTube video

With the new season comes new jerseys, and the Chicago Bulls are no exception. Their new City Edition jersey features a black base with the word “Chicago” lining the left side of the front. The jersey number is featured on the right side. And along with their new jersey, the Bulls are also getting a new court.

Every NBA team is getting a new court that will be used for their In-Season Tournament games, and they fall in line with the new jersey designs around the league. The Bulls’ new jerseys were debuted in a video posted by the team on their YouTube channel.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire