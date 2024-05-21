Should the Chicago Bulls take Cody Williams in the 2024 NBA draft if he is available at No. 11?

Should the Chicago Bulls take Cody Williams in the 2024 NBA draft if he is available at No. 11? The Bulls need a talent infusion in the worst way after a few stagnant seasons in a row. Could the 19-year-old small forward be the player that the Bulls need to make a leap forward as a franchise in terms of future contention?

Standing at 6-foot-7.75 with a 7-foot-1 wingspan, Williams is an imposing wing on defense able to play up to the 4 if needed. But he’ll need to pack on some muscle to do that at the next level if he doesn’t want to be pushed around at 178 lbs. soaking wet.

A solid 3-point shooter who will need a few seasons to be a contributor to a winning team, he has a lot of upside and a solid floor.

The hosts of the "Locked On Bulls" podcast, Haize and Pat the Designer, took a closer look at his fit with Chicago

