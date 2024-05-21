Advertisement

Should the Chicago Bulls take Cody Williams in the 2024 NBA draft if he is available at No. 11?

justin quinn
·1 min read
1

Should the Chicago Bulls take Cody Williams in the 2024 NBA draft if he is available at No. 11? The Bulls need a talent infusion in the worst way after a few stagnant seasons in a row. Could the 19-year-old small forward be the player that the Bulls need to make a leap forward as a franchise in terms of future contention?

Standing at 6-foot-7.75 with a 7-foot-1 wingspan, Williams is an imposing wing on defense able to play up to the 4 if needed. But he’ll need to pack on some muscle to do that at the next level if he doesn’t want to be pushed around at 178 lbs. soaking wet.

A solid 3-point shooter who will need a few seasons to be a contributor to a winning team, he has a lot of upside and a solid floor.

The hosts of the “Locked On Bulls” podcast, Haize and Pat the Designer, took a closer look at his fit with Chicago; check it out above!

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire