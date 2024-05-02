Should the Chicago Bulls make Coby White untouchable in trade talks?

The Chicago Bulls are going to be active this summer. At least, that’s what seems likely. Arturas Karnisovas has already admitted that the current core isn’t working, so bringing it back as is would be malpractice. Guys like Zach LaVine and Alex Caruso should be expected to be thrown around in trade talks.

But where does the front office draw the line in the sand? What happens with DeMar DeRozan? What about Nikola Vucevic? Does he get traded? At this point, it feels like everyone on the roster could be a trade candidate. But there’s one guy whose case to be untouchable is stronger than anyone else’s – Coby White.

The CHGO Sports YouTube channel recently discussed whether or not the Bulls should make White untouchable in trade talks this offseason.

White just wrapped up an incredible season that saw him finish second in Most Improved Player voting, and he’s still only 24 years old.

