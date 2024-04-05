On the Chicago Bulls bringing back Javonte Green

In his first return to the team since completing a rehabilitation from surgery to fix a knee injury sustained at the end of the Chicago Bulls‘ 2022-23 season, veteran wing Javonte Green played a total of three games with the Bulls this season.

Chicago’s front office must have liked what they saw in the Radford alum’s play, with Green getting signed for the rest of the NBA regular season, with the Bulls cutting Terry Taylor to free up a roster spot for Green with Chicago. This makes Green playoff eligible for the Bulls’ play-in tournament push and, if they win, beyond.

Speaking on a recent episode, the hosts of the “CHGO Bulls” podcast took a deep dive into the decision to bring back the veteran swingman, and what he adds to Chicago’s roster that was worth cutting loose a promising young prospect.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear what they hard to say.

