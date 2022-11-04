Chicago Bulls at Boston Celtics: How to watch, broadcast, lineups (11/4)

The Boston Celtics will host the Chicago Bulls with another shot at revenge as they play the only team not based in Ohio to beat them so far in the 2022-23 NBA season on Friday night at TD Garden. The Bulls will do their best to prevent the Celtics from getting back in the win column while looking to extend their current two-game win streak to three contests after victories over the Charlotte Hornets and Brooklyn Nets.

If you happen to be looking for a way to watch the action live on cable television or an online streaming service, keep reading while we get you up to speed on everything you need to know about the game.

Let’s begin with who ought to be available to play.

Injuries of note

For the Celtics, Danilo Gallinari (ACL) and Robert Williams III (knee) will not be available to play.

For the Bulls, Lonzo Ball (knee) and Andre Drummond (shoulder) are both out for Friday, while Coby White (quad) is listed as doubtful.

Likely starting lineups

Boston Celtics

Marcus Smart

Jaylen Brown

Derrick White

Jayson Tatum

Al Horford

Chicago Bulls

Ayo Dosunmu

Zach LaVine

DeMar DeRozan

Patrick Williams

Nikola Vucevic

How to watch or stream

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: 11/4/22

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

