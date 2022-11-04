Chicago Bulls at Boston Celtics: How to watch, broadcast, lineups (11/4)

Justin Quinn
·2 min read

The Boston Celtics will host the Chicago Bulls with another shot at revenge as they play the only team not based in Ohio to beat them so far in the 2022-23 NBA season on Friday night at TD Garden. The Bulls will do their best to prevent the Celtics from getting back in the win column while looking to extend their current two-game win streak to three contests after victories over the Charlotte Hornets and Brooklyn Nets.

If you happen to be looking for a way to watch the action live on cable television or an online streaming service, keep reading while we get you up to speed on everything you need to know about the game.

Let’s begin with who ought to be available to play.

Injuries of note

For the Celtics, Danilo Gallinari (ACL) and Robert Williams III (knee) will not be available to play.

For the Bulls, Lonzo Ball (knee) and Andre Drummond (shoulder) are both out for Friday, while Coby White (quad) is listed as doubtful.

Likely starting lineups

Boston Celtics

  • Marcus Smart

  • Jaylen Brown

  • Derrick White

  • Jayson Tatum

  • Al Horford

Chicago Bulls

  • Ayo Dosunmu

  • Zach LaVine

  • DeMar DeRozan

  • Patrick Williams

  • Nikola Vucevic

How to watch or stream

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: 11/4/22

  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

  • TV Channel: ESPN

  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

[mm-video type=video id=01gggcmxn5bk7s5z3rms playlist_id=01eqbzegwgnrje4tv2 player_id=01eqbvq570kgj8vfs7 image=https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/video/thumbnail/mmplus/01gggcmxn5bk7s5z3rms/01gggcmxn5bk7s5z3rms-c7008615fd5c894f63e2076cfe2c9eec.jpg]

[lawrence-related id=111703,111492,111695,111783,111490,111760]

[listicle id=111697]

[listicle id=111820]

[listicle id=111814]

[listicle id=111795]

[vertical-gallery id=111819]

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire

Recommended Stories