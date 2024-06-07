What are the Chicago Bulls‘ biggest decisions for the 2024 NBA offseason? The Bulls’ front office certainly has no shortage of things in need of attention on their very lengthy to-do list. And perhaps one could make the case that the first order of business is trading away veteran combo guard Zach LaVine.

But is moving on from the oft-injured UCLA alum really the most important thing that Chicago needs to do before the start of the 2024-25 NBA season? What about the Bulls’ No. 11 overall pick of the 2024 NBA draft? Could they pick a critical player out of a fairly weak draft? Or use it as part of a package to land a star player? And what about the free agency of rising forward Patrick Williams and veteran win DeMar DeRozan?

We could probably think of more if we tried, and the hosts of the “CHGO Bulls” podcast took some time to tell us what they think they are in the clip embedded below.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire