Chicago Bulls work out Arkansas guard Nick Smith Jr.

The Chicago Bulls may not have a pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, but that doesn’t mean they won’t get involved in the festivities. Expect them to do their due diligence and get to know this year’s class. Whether or not they’ll trade into the draft is left to be seen, but it’s certainly a possibility.

On Wednesday afternoon, Cody Westerlund of 670 The Score reported that the Bulls worked out Alabama forward Brandon Miller. The 20-year-old is projected to go in the top three of the upcoming draft. Miller wasn’t the only 2023 NBA Draft prospect the Bulls brought in for a workout, though.

According to KC Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago, they also took a look at Arkansas guard Nick Smith Jr. He’s widely predicted to be selected toward the tail end of the lottery.

Chicago Bulls NBA Draft Watch: Nick Smith Jr. overview

Smith Jr. put up solid numbers in his one season with the Razorbacks. He missed a significant amount of time dealing with a knee injury but appeared in 17 games in his freshman year. The 19-year-old averaged 12.5 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 37.6 percent from the field and 33.8 percent from behind the three-point line.

Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer compares him to Tyler Herro and Jamal Murray, labeling his ball-handling, interior scoring, and pull-up shooting as his biggest strengths. He stands at 6-foot-5 and has a 6-foot-8 wingspan.

Chicago Bulls NBA Draft Watch: How could they draft Nick Smith Jr.?

If the Bulls develop a serious interest in Smith Jr., they would have to trade up into the lottery. Teams such as the Dallas Mavericks (10th pick) and New Orleans Pelicans (14th pick) could be potential trade partners if that becomes the goal.

[lawrence-auto-related count=3]

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire