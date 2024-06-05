Chicago Bulls announce new network partner for the 2024-25 NBA season

Fans of the Chicago Bulls, Chicago Blackhawks, and Chicago White Sox will soon have themselves a new way to take in games from these two local ball clubs in the NBA, NHL, and MLB, respectively. A new broadcast network for the city of Chicago’s local rooting interests across multiple leagues, aptly called the “Chicago Sports Network,” is planning to launch in October of 2024.

How will this impact fans wanting to watch their favorite team? Will it impact league pass offerings at all for Bulls fans on the NBA side of things? And how do we watch this new network anyhow — on cable, broadcast TV, or streaming?

To get to the bottom of this intriguing development in the Chicago sports landscape, the hosts of the “Locked On Bulls” podcast, Haize and Pat the Designer, took some time on a recent episode to talk over the potential impact of the “Chicago Sports Network.”

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear what they had to say about it.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire