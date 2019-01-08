Chicago brewery defending Cody Parkey, offering free beer to anyone who actually makes 43-yard field goal

Ryan Young
Yahoo Sports

No, you (probably) can’t hit a 43-yard field goal.

That’s what one Chicago brewery is banking on in an effort to defend Chicago Bears kicker Cody Parkey.

Parkey missed a 43-yard game-winning field goal on Sunday in the Bears’ playoff matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field, after the ball hit the goal post twice. The Bears fell 16-15.

That, obviously, didn’t sit well with Bears fanswho have come after Parkey hard since the blundered kick.

So, Goose Island has joined dozens of Bears players and other athletes around the country in defending Parkey. The brewery announced its plans to build a goal post on the street in front of its building in Chicago this weekend, and will offer anyone free beer for a year and “eternal glory” if they can make a 43-yard field goal.



Actually attempting a 43-yard field goal will hopefully help fans understand how hard that feat really is. And, if nothing else, free beer is definitely a good start for Bears fans who need help getting past the heartbreaking loss.

Oh, and Goose Island made sure to remind everybody about one of the most overlooked aspects of the infamous play on Sunday:


Bears kicker Cody Parkey walks off after missing a potential game-winning field goal in the final seconds against the Eagles on Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/Getty Images)
