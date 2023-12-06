Chicago Blackhawks vs. Nashville Predators - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Chicago Blackhawks vs. Nashville Predators, 12/05/2023
The A's, Royals and Rockies entered Tuesday's draft lottery with the best odds for the first pick.
UConn controlled the glass and made the most of its possessions on a scorching night from the floor.
Trent Williams didn't mince words with his thoughts on Sunday's 49ers-Eagles game.
The transfer portal officially opened on Monday.
A fan died at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento while attending Monday's NBA in-season tournament quarterfinal game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings.
The two-time Super Bowl champion adds a veteran presence and depth in a defensive backfield that lost All-Pro Talanoa Hufanga to a season-ending ACL tear.
Charles McDonald is joined by Tony Calatayud of the Dan LeBetard Show to dive into their takeaways from Week 13 and attempt to get to the bottom of the some of the biggest questions around the NFL this week. Charles and Tony start things off with some funny storylines from the weekend, including Zach Wilson's reluctance to start again for the New York Jets and the Philadelphia Eagles head of security getting himself and Dre Greenlaw ejected from Sunday's game. Next, the duo dive into the field of contenders for MVP in an especially weird year. While Brock Purdy is the odds-on favorite currently, neither agree he truly deserves the award (and neither does Jalen Hurts). Both agree Tyreek Hill is the most deserving, but can a non-quarterback win the MVP in 2023? Charles also believes Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen is the most deserving of the Coach of the Year award currently. Later, Charles and Tony take a look at the AFC playoff race and decide who they have more trust in between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs coming off bad losses, and who they'd be more scared to face in the playoffs between the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins.
The day after Juneteenth, the Cardinals and Giants will play at historic Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season!
The 32-year-old has a full no-trade clause in his contract, which runs through the 2030 season.
If Lawrence misses any significant time, the stakes could be enormous.
Caitlin Cooper, who has been covering the Indiana Pacers for years, joins Dan Devine to reflect on one of the biggest recent wins in recent Pacers history and to talk about the future of this young team, led by superstar guard Tyrese Haliburton.
Over 17 million people watched Alabama create playoff chaos.
Boyle is done after throwing for a total of 327 yards, three interceptions, and one touchdown, while being sacked eight times in two games.
It's possible we've seen the last of Rhamondre Stevenson this season.
Tyler Boyd threw a bad interception on a trick play.
The A's, Royals and Rockies have the best odds to land the top pick in next year's MLB Draft.
Daniels is the prohibitive favorite ahead of the two Pac-12 quarterbacks.
The expanded playoff is just a year away, but it would have been nice to have this season.
The Bengals edged out the Jaguars 34-31 in overtime on Monday night in Jacksonville.