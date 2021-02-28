Chicago Blackhawks vs. Detroit Red Wings - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Chicago Blackhawks vs. Detroit Red Wings, 02/27/2021
Frans Nielsen (Detroit Red Wings) with a Goal vs. Chicago Blackhawks, 02/27/2021
The Blackhawks lost to the Detroit Red Wings 5-3 on Saturday at the United Center. Here are 10 observations from the loss.
Both the Detroit Red Wings and Chicago Blackhawks came into Saturday's game off a win. The Red Wings left with their first win streak of the year.
