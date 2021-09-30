Chicago Blackhawks vs. Detroit Red Wings - Game Highlights

Associated Press

Shohei Ohtani has thrown his final pitch this season for the Los Angeles Angels, and the two-way All-Star will focus on his at-bats in the final few games. “There’s really nothing left to prove on the mound,” manager Joe Maddon said Wednesday. Ohtani then went out and set another offensive milestone, becoming the first American League player with at least 100 runs scored, 45 homers and 25 stolen bases in the same season, after he went 2 for 5 with a run and two stolen bases in a 7-2 victory at Texas on Wednesday night.