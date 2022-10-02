Chicago Blackhawks vs. Detroit Red Wings - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Chicago Blackhawks vs. Detroit Red Wings, 10/01/2022
Watch the Game Highlights from Chicago Blackhawks vs. Detroit Red Wings, 10/01/2022
Alex Stalock was terrific on Saturday but the Blackhawks fell to the Detroit Red Wings 3-0 at the United Center. Here are 10 observations from the loss.
If Yu Darvish, Juan Soto and the rest of the Padres fall short this month, it would be bad for baseball and should be scary to Cubs fans.
Ziaire Williams (Memphis Grizzlies) with an assist vs the Milwaukee Bucks, 10/01/2022
Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani has agreed to a record-breaking $30 million contract for the 2023 season to avoid arbitration.
It's been a historic season for Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge on the field. Now we're curious to know the value of his 2017 rookie card.
“It was a tough game to be a part of, it really was.”
Marquise Brown caught 132 passes for 2,413 yards and 17 touchdowns while playing with Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray his last two college seasons. Nobody knows the two quarterbacks better than he does. Brown reunited with Murray this season in Arizona, and the Cardinals play Mayfield’s Panthers on Sunday. The team website’s Big Red Rage [more]
The Dodgers honor legendary Spanish broadcaster Jaime Jarrín and Freddie Freeman wins a prestigious team award before a 6-4 comeback win over the Rockies.
A day that started out miserably for the Phillies ended with a win and shouts of joy in the clubhouse. The magic number is down to 3. By Jim Salisbury
Albert Pujols continues his push as one of MLB's best ever players. Here's where he currently stands on the all-time home runs list.
Dansby Swanson and Matt Olson homered off Max Scherzer, lifting the Atlanta Braves to a crucial 4-2 victory Saturday night over the New York Mets.
Miami Dolphins and former Alabama football QB Tua Tagovailoa should give retirement due consideration after his latest injury scare.
Watch and listen to what Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano said about Ohio State after the game. #GoBucks
The son of Roger Maris discredited Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa's single-season records and believes that Aaron Judge is the true single-season home run champion.
Zack Britton's season is over, his comeback from Tommy John surgery cut short after just three relief appearances for the Yankees.
There are a lot of teams that have failed to live up to the hype in college football this season.
Albert Pujols hit a two-run single and Corey Dickerson had a grand slam in a six-run first inning to help the NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 13-3 on Saturday night. Pujols singled to left with the bases loaded in the first inning driving in Brendan Donovan and Lars Nootbaar to give St. Louis a 2-0 lead. The 42-year-old Pujols, retiring after the season, hit his 701st homer a night earlier.
Watch: Lane Kiffin shoves Ole Miss player in the Kentucky game
Minnesota Vikings vs New Orleans Saints game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 4 game on Sunday, October 2
The Warriors have played all of one preseason game, and Steph Curry already is up to his old bag of tricks.