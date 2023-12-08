Chicago Blackhawks vs. Anaheim Ducks - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Chicago Blackhawks vs. Anaheim Ducks, 12/07/2023
Watch the Game Highlights from Chicago Blackhawks vs. Anaheim Ducks, 12/07/2023
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Lamar Jackson has missed several late-season practices due to various illnesses in recent years.
The Pacers will take on either the Lakers or the Pelicans in the championship game Saturday.
Jefferson has been out since Week 5 due to a hamstring injury.
"While it was scary, it is NOT career ending," Hurst wrote.
Golf is rapidly headed in the direction of tennis, in which only four weeks a year matter to most fans.
Which fantasy stalwarts should we temper expectations for in Week 14? Here's Kate Magdziuk's list, headlined by the likely NFL Rookie of the Year.
Mariah Godwin wasn't shy about expressing her frustration with Todd Bowles' comments.
The Pistons are 10 losses from tying the longest streak in NBA history.
LaVine's missed Chicago's three previous games.
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein as they go behind the scenes and attempt to get to the bottom of the latest storylines around the NFL. The hosts start with the news that Zach Wilson will be the starting quarterback of the New York Jets once again, and the hosts agree it's time we all stop talking about the Jets – they are who they are at this point in the season. Next, Fitz, Charles and Jori dive into the AFC playoff race, as the news of Trevor Lawrence's ankle injury makes the race for the first seed even more complicated. All agree that the Kansas City Chiefs' historic streak of home playoff games is especially important to maintain for them this season. Later, Charles has talked to scouts and people in NFL front offices on the projected top two picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, Caleb Williams and Drake Maye, and he breaks down what he's hearing as far as how the two prospects are seen by NFL organizations on and off the field. The Dallas Cowboys face off against the Philadelphia Eagles this week in a game that has huge implications for the NFC, and the trio break down the potential ramifications of the news that Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has appendicitis. Charles and Jori give insight into Dak Prescott's upcoming contract negotiations, as he appears to hold all of the leverage.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
Greenlaw, meanwhile, said he and DiSandro exchanged apologies, while Kyle Shanahan just wants to move on.
Head coach Robert Saleh said Wilson is "fired up" about the opportunity to start against Houston.
Four games into his return from a torn ACL, Kyler Murray and the Cardinals offense are slowly starting to click.
The Orioles will be Kimbrel's eighth team, and the 2024 season will be his 15th in the majors.
It's time to take advantage of some strong injury-related trade targets in fantasy hockey leagues.
Defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel will replace Bohl as the Cowboys' head coach.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri breaks down some key matchups at the three money positions that fantasy managers should be aware of.