Chicago Blackhawks voted league's best jersey amongst players: report

It's been a tough stretch for the Blackhawks recently.

Connor Bedard is injured with a fractured jaw, the Hawks are on a 19-game road losing streak and they currently have the worst record and the fewest points in the league.

But, hey, their jerseys are the best, according to a poll The Athletic ran from 200 players. From 146 votes on the poll, 21.23% of those players voted for the Blackhawks as the team with the best jerseys.

The Original Six's jerseys were popular amongst the voting. (For reference, The Original Six are the six teams that started the league. Those six teams are the Boston Bruins, Chicago Black Hawks, Detroit Red Wings, Montreal Canadiens, New York Rangers, and Toronto Maple Leafs.) The Detroit Red Wings finished second with 15.75% of the votes in their favor.

“You’ve got to go Original Six,” one player said to The Athletic.

“To me, it was always between the Red Wings and the Blackhawks,” said one player in the story. “I think Chicago’s got the best.”

After the Blackhawks and Red Wings, it was the New York Rangers (15.07%), Toronto Maple Leafs (8.9%), Montreal Canadiens (8.22%), Boston Bruins (5.48%), Seattle Kraken (4.11%), Arizona Coyotes (3.42%), San Jose Sharks (2.74%), Los Angeles Kings (2.74%) and Colorado Avalanche (2.74%).

The Las Vegas Golden Knights, Vancouver Canucks, St. Louis Blues, Minnesota Wild, Calgary Flames and Anaheim Ducks all tied at 1.37% of the votes.

