Chicago Blackhawks snap a 3-game skid with OT win against Alex DeBrincat and the Ottawa Senators. Here’s how they did it.

With due respect to the season opener against the defending champion Colorado Avalanche, the home opener against the hated Detroit Red Wings and Kirby Dach’s return to the United Center with the Montreal Canadiens, it took 54 games to the real opponent most Chicago Blackhawks wanted to see.

Alex DeBrincat.

The former Hawks star, who was traded to the Ottawa Senators before the 2022 draft, got his first crack at a revenge game against his former team Friday and on his own turf at Canadian Tire Centre.

“Probably less weird” it took this long,” DeBrincat said Thursday. “More comfortable here. Been apart from them for quite a while now.”

The game didn’t disappoint. DeBrincat played a large role in what looked like the spark that secured a Senators win, but DeBrincat’s old buddy, Patrick Kane, scored twice and sent the game to overtime, and Andreas Athanasiou snapped the 4-3 game-winner.

Here’s how it unfolded.

Since the trade

DeBrincat scored 18 goals and had 26 assists (44 points) through 53 games with the Senators. Last season with the Hawks he recorded 29 goals and 16 assists (45 points) through 53 games.

Day before the game

Given the Senators’ disappointing start — 26-24-4, second to last in the Atlantic Division, entering Friday’s game — general manager Pierre Dorion elected to bat down speculation that DeBrincat might be on the trading block.

“Alex DeBrincat is not being traded. No chance,” Dorion said, according to reports. “We’ll see what happens before the end of the (season) and if we sign a contract with him before then, but he’s not getting traded.”

Meanwhile, DeBrincat empathized with Kane, his former linemate and longtime mentor who’s going through his own grind with the rumor mill, along with Jonathan Toews.

“It’s been tough for them I’m sure,” DeBrincat said. “They’ve been there for quite a long time. They’re the faces of that franchise for so long. … They want to win, too, though so I’m sure they’re probably weighing all options and going about it that way. I look forward to seeing them. Hopefully they can go and win somewhere, but we’ll see”.

First period

DeBrincat had three goals and two assists in his previous five games, and Kane had no goals and an assist over the same span, but Kane got off to the hot start. He scored 44 seconds into the game, set up by Max Domi’s backhand dish from the low slot as Kane closed in from his right flank.

Kane’s sixth career opening-minute goal tied Stan Mikita for third in Hawks history behind Jonathan Toews (eight) and Dennis Hull (seven). Here’s the breakdown for Kane.

April 9, 2016 versus Columbus Blue Jackets: 9 seconds

March 6, 2016 versus Detroit Red Wings: 21 seconds

Oct 18, 2008 versus St. Louis Blues: 40 seconds

Feb. 17, 2023 versus Ottawa Senators: 44 seconds

March 12, 2017 versus Minnesota Wild: 51 seconds

Oct. 18, 2016 versus Philadelphia Flyers: 56 seconds

DeBrincat on Thursday talked about Kane’s competitiveness.

“Being with him for so long, he’s a guy that wants to win every night, be the best player on the ice every night,” he said.” I can imagine (the rebuild is) tough for him.”

Meanwhile, DeBrincat was held to no shots on goal.

Second period

During a power play, DeBrincat dived to make a centering pass to Tim Stützle, set up by a neutral-zone give-and-go with Brady Tkachuk, but Petr Mrázek made the stop.

With 13 minutes left, DeBrincat tried to assist Erik Brannstrom as he came down the slot, but the puck got into Brannstrom’s skate and the opportunity was lost.

DeBrincat looked to get his first shot on goal 9 minutes, 8 seconds into the second, but he missed wide.

Third period

Still no shot on goal, but DeBrincat was instrumental in the go-ahead score.

Seth Jones’s close-range shot ricocheted off Mads Sogaard’s mask, and Brannstrom quickly kicks it back to DeBrincat to start a breakout.

That’s all DeBrincat needed.

He raced ahead of the defense to lead a two-on-one rush with Claude Giroux with Jake McCabe in front and Reese Johnson chasing.

DeBrincat held the puck and McCabe switched to DeBrincat’s side — the defenseman had to honor that shot from the left circle he has seen so many times — and that opened a lane for DeBrincat to kick it over to Giroux, who slipped it through Mrázek’s five-hole.

Later in the period, Kane hit DeBrincat and Caleb Jones blocked another try at the net.

Sam Lafferty pulled the Hawks within 3-2, scoring for the second straight game and fourth short-handed goal of the season.

DeBrincat finally got his shot on goal with 4:54 left, but Kane’s second goal of the game tied it 3-3 with 3:05 left in regulation.

Kane’s 1,216th career point tied Jeremy Roenick for third among U.S.-born players.

Overtime

DeBrincat looked as if he would have a chance to play the hero, joining a 2-on-1 against Tkachuk and setting up to receive a pass.

Tkachuk kept it and took a shot, Mrázek blocked it and McCabe kicked off the counterattack with Athanasiou and Tyler Johnson.

Johnson fanned on a shot, but it seemed to fake out Sogaard, letting Johnson feed Athanasiou for the game-winner, snapping a a three-game losing streak.