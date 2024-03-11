Chicago Blackhawks sign Notre Dame captain Landon Slaggert to contract

With Notre Dame’s season officially over, captain Landon Slaggert finally can turn professional. He wasted no time as one day after the Irish’s season ended, he signed a two-year entry-level deal with the Chicago Blackhawks, who drafted him in the third round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

This past season, Slaggert set collegiate career highs of 31 points and 20 goals as he played 36 games. Over 136 games with the Irish, he scored 92 points, including 47 goals.

Carter Slaggert, Landon’s brother, just finished his first season with the Irish, scoring seven points over 32 games. He’ll be the second of his brothers to turn pro after former Irish captain Graham Slaggert, who has played this season with the Rochester Americans of the AHL.

Thanks to Landon for his years of service to the Irish, and it’s great that the Slaggert family will continue to be part of the program for a little longer. In the meantime, good luck to Landon in the pros.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Geoffrey on Twitter: @gfclark89

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire