Chicago Blackhawks sign forward from OHL to 3-year deal

CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks have signed a forward from the Brantford Bulldogs in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) to a three-year deal, according to a press release from the team Wednesday.

The Blackhawks have agreed to terms with forward Nick Lardis on a three-year, entry-level contract that runs through the 2026-27 season, which carries an $896,667 salary cap hit this season.

Lardis, 18, appeared in 37 regular-season games with the Bulldogs of the OHL during the 2023-24 campaign, posting 50 points (29 goals, 21 assists).

His 29 goals ranked third on the club, while his 50 points ranked fifth among all Brantford skaters. He has also skated in three postseason games with the Bulldogs so far during the 2024 OHL Playoffs, sharing first on the team with two goals and four points. His two assists also share second among all club skaters.

A native of Oakville, Ontario, Lardis has competed in 169 career OHL regular-season games split between the Peterborough Petes (2021-23) and the Bulldogs (2023-24), totaling 152 points (84 goals, 68 assists).

During the 2022-23 campaign, Lardis notched career highs in games played (69), goals (37), assists (28) and points (65). He also led all Bulldogs skaters with five goals and 10 points during the 2023 OHL Playoffs.

The 5-foot-11, 171-pound forward was originally drafted by the Blackhawks in the third round (67th overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft.

