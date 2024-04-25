Chicago Blackhawks sign defenseman Alex Vlasic to six-year extension

April 25 (UPI) -- The Chicago Blackhawks signed Alex Vlasic to a six-year extension, keeping the young defenseman under contract through the 2029-30 season, the NHL franchise announced Thursday.

"Alex made enormous strides this year and proved he is a legitimate top-four defenseman in the NHL," Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson said in a news release.

"In his first full season in the NHL, Alex established himself as an important piece of our young core, and we're excited to have him with us for the next six years."

Vlasic, 22, joined the Blackhawks in the second round of the 2019 NHL Draft. He made his NHL debut in 2022. Vlasic totaled two goals and 14 assists in 76 games this season. He logged three goals and 16 assists through his first 97 career appearances.

"It's amazing to be able to play for my hometown team, the same city I grew up in," the Wilmette, Ill., native said. "I want to be here as long as possible."

The Blackhawks (23-53-6) finished the regular season with the second-worst record in the NHL. Vlasic's 14 assists ranked second among Blackhawks defensemen, trailing only Seth Jones (23).