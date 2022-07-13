Chicago Blackhawks reportedly make some free-agent signings — while Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews are in a holding pattern

The Chicago Blackhawks aren’t expected to make a big splash in free agency this summer, but one signing certainly has raised eyebrows: Max Domi.

The team reportedly opened Wednesday’s signing period by reaching deals with the controversial center, who last played for the Carolina Hurricanes, and former Los Angeles Kings winger Andreas Athanasiou. Both were unrestricted free agents. The Athletic’s Scott Powers first reported the moves.

Domi, 27, has irked some peers, coaches and fans with his actions on and off the ice, such as tweeting remarks about immigration in 2017 and sucker-punching Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad in during a preseason game in 2018, which led to a suspension.

The seven-year veteran split last season between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Hurricanes and had 11 goals and 28 assists.

A former Detroit Red Wings draft pick, Athanasiou, 27, had 11 goals and six assists in 28 games for the Kings last season.

Hawks general manager Kyle Davidson was scheduled to address media Wednesday during the third day of development camp but the session was postponed.

Meanwhile, despite teams possibly clamoring — to widely varying degrees — for Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews and Seth Jones, it doesn’t yet appear any of them will be moving on from Chicago to escape Davidson’s rebuild.

At least not at the moment.

TSN analyst Pierre LeBrun tweeted Wednesday that he spoke with Pat Brisson, the three players’ agent, and said they are taking a measured approach so far.

“Brisson says while they’re not necessarily in agreement with the direction the team is taking,” LeBrun tweeted, “they will let the dust settle first and then patiently make the best decisions for each player as it pertains to their respective careers.”

Kane and Toews have been vocal about their desire for a quicker turnaround for the team — a year or two — than what Davidson has expressed to reporters, which has ranged from three to five years, or longer.

Trading Alex DeBrincat and Kirby Dach on draft day certainly sets back the Hawks’ timeline and forces Kane, Toews and Jones to reevaluate their future with the Hawks.

Story continues

LeBrun’s report aligned with what Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli was hearing.

“A number of teams have inquired about Patrick Kane in recent days, but they’ve been told a trade is unlikely at this time,” he tweeted.

Forward Dominik Kubalík and defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk were part of Davidson’s ongoing roster purge, and they signed two- and one-year free-agent deals with the Detroit Red Wings and Vancouver Canucks, respectively.