What does a Chicago Blackhawks rebound look like?

Can Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane lead the Blackhawks back to the postseason. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

One of the things I think about a lot when it comes to the dying days of the Chicago dynasty is the idea of redemption.

Most of us probably understand full well that there’s just not a lot of gas left in this tank, right? They can mix up whomever they like to try to wring a little more offense out of Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane, maybe get a bounce-back year from Duncan Keith, and hope like hell Corey Crawford can play a good chunk of the season, but what does that ultimately get you in a division like this?

Obviously last year was a major fluke — they finished with just 76 points, down from the previous year’s 109 — due to the fact that Crawford had a serious health scare that cost him all but 28 games. None of the five other goalies the team used even came close to carrying the water in his absence, averaging just .902 versus Crawford’s otherworldly .929.

The only way this team can bounce back and even become competitive for a playoff spot once again, after having missed by a whopping 19 points, is if Crawford can play the large majority of the season. There is no indication at this point, however, that he will. He’s still working out for a little while every day before scrimmages start, and you can’t imagine that, based on what he went through over the last 10 months or so, that Chicago’s management would rush him.

The problem, then, is that the team’s answer to shoring up the goaltending in Crawford’s absence is a guy who carries a .907 save percentage over his last 150-plus appearances, and is 34 years old. Cam Ward is not the kind of goaltender I would count on as a backup even if I knew he was only going to get like 15 or 20 games a year, but because of organizational constraints (few good goaltenders in the pipeline) and some old-fashioned hockey ideas (he has experience as a starter!) this is what they’re left with.

Ward, by the way, has looked worse in the preseason than that goalie they pulled out of a rec league last season probably would. Things are dire in the Chicago net to say the least.

People probably used to underrate the value of an elite goalie a little bit, especially one playing behind an elite team, but not anymore. At least, not with this group. Everyone went into the season believing to one degree or another that the 2017-18 Chicago team was one that could at least threaten for 100 points again even as their division improved, and Crawford’s absence scuttled those perceptions real quick.

Now, the talk is of redemption, and understandably so. No one in the dressing room is running up a white flag on one of the best teams of the past 50 years, because that’s not how they can or should operate as professional athletes. Can Kane get his point total back to the range of 90-plus like when he was with Artemi Panarin? Maybe, but Nick Schmaltz is no Panarin, so it’s not exactly likely. And that’s not a knock on Schmaltz, who I think has shown he can be a very good NHLer. But there’s a difference between being a 50-something point guy and an 80-something point guy.

Ask Toews about that. His 2017-18 saw him score as many points as Schmaltz had, and while that was only down from 58 in each of the previous two seasons, people saw the step back — and more specifically his inability to prop up Brandon Saad — as a sign that, well, being 30 in this league sure can suck sometimes. Toews has almost always been overrated as a scorer over the full 82, but 52 in 74 was one of his lowest scoring rate since he was 20, so you get the concern.

The issue, I think, is the supporting cast around these guys has just gotten worse as costs for other players has risen. Which, hey, that’s not a new revelation, but Stan Bowman has made some bad bets in the last few years. The Saad trade, I think we can safely say, is one of them. Yeah he kicked the can down the road with the cap obligations, but Panarin was the best player in that deal by a pretty fair margin on the day it was agreed, and even if we allow that Saad was woefully unlucky last year, the fact that he’s now third-lining it in the preseason should be setting off all sorts of klaxons and sirens.

Saad, like Toews, is a guy who should be able to reliably score in the 50-plus range, and if all goes well they’ll both get back there and manufacture more goals than they did last year. Splitting them up will be key, at least at first, because you just can’t risk that kind of underperformance again if you’re trying to make a real “one last job” kind of run at the playoffs.

But like a lot of teams in the West, Chicago has two scoring lines even at the best of times. Pulling Chris Kunitz out of an elder care home and sticking him with Marcus Kruger doesn’t help your depth scoring. Depth-y youngsters like Dylan Sikura and John Hayden show promise, but the guys around whom the bottom two lines will revolve don’t give you much hope for an offensive explosion.

As for the defense, ah well, there’s no fixing that. Keith is still there, and like I said probably he bounces back offensively after shooting just 1.1 percent. But then again, he’s 35 now, so you can’t just take that to the bank either.

With Brent Seabrook, it is what it is, and what it is is insanely bad, even if he’s healthy, which he currently might not be. To be honest, I’m not sure how you’d be able to tell. Connor Murphy is injured too, out until mid-November. And the collection of non-name defenders they have here is, well, something. Those guys are largely anonymous for a reason, I guess.

And even if everything gets back to what pundits who give this team too much credit to begin with consider to be normal, what does that really mean? These guys don’t have a playoff win in two seasons and, given the strength of the top of this conference, you really can’t see them doing much damage in the 2019 postseason if they make it.

Which, eh, I’d call that a coin flip at best.

