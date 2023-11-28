Chicago Blackhawks move to cut veteran Corey Perry for engaging in 'unacceptable' conduct

The Chicago Blackhawks are seeking to terminate the contract of veteran forward Corey Perry for violating club policies.

The move comes after Perry "stepped away" from the team last week "to attend to personal matters," according to his agent.

However, the Blackhawks said in a statement on Tuesday that Perry would not be returning to the roster after determining he "engaged in conduct that is unacceptable, and in violation of both the terms of his Standard Player’s Contract and the Blackhawks’ internal policies intended to promote professional and safe work environments. As such, Corey Perry has been placed on unconditional waivers. In the event Mr. Perry clears waivers, we intend to terminate his contract effective immediately."

Chicago Blackhawks right wing Corey Perry handles the puck in a Nov. 18 game against the Nashville Predators.

The team has not given any indication as to what Perry did to warrant being sent home last week without explanation.

Perry, 38, was acquired by the Blackhawks in June from the Tampa Bay Lightning to give the team, featuring No. 1 overall draft pick Connor Bedard, some veteran leadership. He is currently tied for fourth on the team in scoring this season with four goals and five assists.

The 18-year veteran won the Stanley Cup with Anaheim in 2007, and later reached the Cup Finals three consecutive seasons with three different teams (Dallas, Montreal and Tampa Bay from 2020-22), before losing each year.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Corey Perry Chicago Blackhawks contract to be terminated over conduct