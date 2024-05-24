Chicago Blackhawks move up in 1st 2 rounds of NHL draft in a trade with the New York Islanders

The Chicago Blackhawks moved up two spots to No. 18 for their second first-round pick in next month’s NHL draft and also climbed four spots for their second second-round pick in a trade with the New York Islanders on Friday.

The Hawks — who also own the No. 2 pick in the first round — sacrificed one of their three second-round picks to make the deal.

The Hawks acquired the Nos. 18 and 50 picks in the trade, with the Islanders receiving Nos. 20, 54 and 61. All three picks the Hawks sent to New York were acquired in previous trades with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Philadelphia Flyers and Vancouver Canucks.

The Hawks now have two picks in each of the first three rounds but with a slightly better premium for their second pick in each of the first two rounds.

Round 1: Nos. 2 and 18

Round 2: Nos. 34 and 50

Round 3: Nos. 67 and 72 (from a 2022 trade with the Ottawa Senators)

The Hawks also have picks in the fifth and sixth rounds but none in the fourth and seventh for a total of eight selections.

By acquiring the 18th pick, the Hawks improved their odds of landing several prospects whom draft pundits projected to be snapped up before No. 20, including Oshawa Generals winger Beckett Sennecke and Chicago Steel center Michael Hage.

It’s not out of the question that the Hawks could package that pick with No. 34 and move up again. They also have two first-round picks next year as potential trade chips.