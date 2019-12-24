Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews calls out team after 7-1 loss to Devils: 'Just embarrassing'

After his team was humiliated on home ice by the New Jersey Devils, Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews was understandably frustrated with their performance. (Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images)

There was no holiday cheer for Chicago Blackhawks fans on Monday night after their team was humiliated 7-1 on home ice at the hands of the New Jersey Devils. Chicago, currently sitting last in the Central Division, came into Monday’s game riding a two-game high after beating the Colorado Avalanche and Winnipeg Jets.

A matchup against the lowly New Jersey Devils — who find themselves near the league’s basement — just before the holiday break looked to provide the perfect opportunity to continue to string along a bit of positivity for the Blackhawks and their fans. Instead, they were pumped by a team that just traded away Taylor Hall and boasts the second-worst record in the NHL.

After the game Jonathan Toews — Chicago’s captain — was not his typical stoic self, calling out his team’s effort level.

Jonathan Toews on 7-1 loss to Devils: “Just embarrassing. Pretty tough all around. Not much to say.” #Blackhawks — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) December 24, 2019

Toews, exasperated, added that enough is enough.

“We've talked about being pissed off. We can't keep letting this slide and just talk about the Xs and Os like it's just another game,” Toews said, according to NBC’s Charlie Roumeliotis. “We showed a great example of these last two games on the road of how we want to play for each other, and that's got to be the standard. We just completely got away from it tonight... Everything fell apart.”

Chicago had ample opportunity to produce, but went 0-7 on the powerplay and gave up a shorthanded goal.

“We should be embarrassed,” Blackhawks head coach Jeremy Colliton said after the game, per Roumeliotis. “If we're going to make progress you've got to give yourself a chance to make progress. I don't think we did that tonight. Seems like we need to start over all the time.”

Chicago is eight points out of a playoff spot and returns to action Friday night when they host the New York Islanders at the United Center.

