What are the Chicago Blackhawks hoping to accomplish?





A four-point performance from Patrick Kane on Friday night gave Chicago its third straight win.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It’s the team’s first three-game winning streak since late December, and it came at an interesting time. On the one hand, the Blackhawks are now “only” five points out of a playoff spot (which is of course a ton of ground to make up). On the other, they’re still just four points above being the worst team in the league.

By points percentage, too, Chicago remains quite bad, tied with Detroit for 27th, but with a big gap between itself and Florida for 26th. To put it bluntly: This is a team that’s closer to being 31st than 26th.

But things are happening. There’s suddenly a lot of noise being made about, “well what if they go out and get Artemi Panarin this summer?” and “what if they move up in the draft lottery and get Jack Hughes or Kaapo Kakko?”

At the same time, though, there are now rumblings that the Blackhawks might also ask Duncan Keith to waive his no-move clause so they can get futures and maybe a lower-level roster player for him.

So the question is a simple one: Does Stan Bowman have any idea what’s going on here?

Kane continues to be one of the best players in the league, with 31 goals and 75 points from just 51 games, both of which were the second-best marks in the league heading into Saturday. Jonathan Toews and Alex DeBrincat, too, are flirting with point-per-game seasons and that’s great for them, but the problems, as ever, for this team are on the margins; after you get past those top three scorers, the No. 4 guy is defenseman Erik Gustafsson, who has 31 points in 49 games. Brandon Saad is fifth with 29 in 50.

(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Story continues

If you’re Bowman and you can get Keith to waive that no-move clause, and get someone to take that contract — which runs for his age-36-through-39 years — off your hands, that would be great. And someone in the league might just be dumb enough to do it, even with the acknowledgement that he’s having a bad season and not at all likely to return to, say, 2015 Duncan Keith form.

But if you give up Keith, that already-bad defense only gets worse, even if you call up Henri Jokiharju again after that inexplicable demotion. And while it frees up what you’d call “Panarin money,” what’s the point of reacquiring Panarin at, say, an $8-million AAV this summer? He’s one of the best players at his position in the league, but this team isn’t a Panarin away from even being a lower-end playoff team unless Colin Delia is the next Corey Crawford, insofar as he’ll be reliably .920-plus.

The problem for Bowman is that his bad contracts have him somewhat trapped. He can’t get significantly better because of expensive long-term commitments no one in their right minds would take off his hands, and that’s if the nine guys on his team with no-move or some form of no-trade protection are inclined to help out by going elsewhere.

This team is bad, one of the worst in the NHL, but because of what they accomplished it seems no one will question whatever half-baked plans to improve get floated through the media. Trade Keith, sure, great. But also sign Panarin and get to, I guess, 19th in the league or something.

And the thing I keep coming back to on any of these rumored deals is, “to what end?” This team can’t really rebuild because of how the core is set up, contract-wise, and they can’t really go for it because of how good the core isn’t anymore. You can’t reasonably do a rebuild and then by the time you come out of a re-tool, or whatever other thing you want to call half-assedly tanking because you can’t whole-ass it, Kane and Toews are 33 or something like that.

So what’s the future of this team? Erik Gustafsson may seem young, but he’s 26. So is Brandon Saad. Connor Murphy is 25. The only guy that seems like he might end up being on the same kind of borderline-elite level as many of Chicago’s best players were at the team’s height is DeBrincat, and while he’s only 21 and still has another ELC year, this team basically needs to win the draft lottery to ensure there’s more high-end talent coming into the roster than Adam Boqvist two years from now.

Which, to some extent, is the problem with being so good for so long. This team has punched above its weight in terms of drafting and developing talent, but you can only do so much picking in the 20s for a decade. There likely isn’t a real difference-maker in the organization that isn’t on the main roster right now.

This is a club in accidental-tank mode, meaning they can’t go out and load up on picks and prospects, but they’re still one of the worst teams in the league. Barring a draft lottery win, which is narrowly possible (they currently have about a 19 percent chance to pick first or second overall and get a borderline-elite prospect), it doesn’t seem like anyone’s coming to make Bowman look smart again.

If it seems like no one knows what to do with this roster — bolster it by signing Panarin, diminish it by trading Keith — that’s probably because there isn’t a good answer.

They may only be five points out of a playoff spot, but it should feel like 50. And that’s just to get back to a point where they get smoked in the first round by an actual good team.

More NHL coverage on Yahoo Sports





Ryan Lambert is a Yahoo! Sports hockey columnist. His email is here and his Twitter is here.

All stats via Corsica unless otherwise noted.