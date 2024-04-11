Chicago Blackhawks get healthier, activate Connor Murphy from injured reserve

CHICAGO, Ill. - The Chicago Blackhawks got healthier on Thursday.

Chicago reactivated defenseman Connor Murphy from injured reserve after he recovered from a groin strain.

The Blackhawks placed Murphy on injured reserve on Jan. 22.

Murphy has played in games with the Blackhawks this season. He's recorded eight points on two goals and six assists. He currently ranks third on the 'Hawks with 105 blocked shots, even after spending time on injured reserve.

His 106 hits also rank sixth on the club.