Chicago Blackhawks agree to 3-year deal with 2022 first round pick

CHICAGO, Ill. - The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a three-year with a former first-round pick.

Forward Frank Nazar agreed to terms with the Blackhawks on a three-year entry-level contract that runs through the 2025-26 season, the team announced Saturday.

Nazar was drafted by the Blackhawks with the 13th overall in the 2022 NHL Draft.

The salary cap hit for Nazar's contract is $950,000.

Nazar just finished his season with the Michigan Wolverines. UM fell to Boston College 4-0 in the 2024 Frozen Four semifinals.

This past season in Ann Arbor, Nazar played in 41 games, scored 17 goals, recorded 24 assists and tallied 41 points. All of those numbers were career highs.

Nazar will join a Blackhawks franchise that's continuing its infusion of young talent as it aims to continue its rebuild.