Chicago Bears at New York Giants: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 4 matchup

Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears look for their third win of the regular season when they travel to New York to face Saquon Barkley and the Giants.

Staying at home after a short week on the heels of Monday Night Football, Barkley, Daniel Jones and the Giants face a tough test in a hard-running Bears team. Will Fields, Khalil Herbert and the Bears be too much for New York to handle? Or will the Giants find a way to win? The game is set to kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. from MetLife Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Bears vs. Giants Week 4 game:

Bears at Giants odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Giants (-3.5)

Moneyline: Giants (-170); Bears (+145)

Over/under: 39.5

More odds, injury info for Bears vs. Giants

Lorenzo Reyes: Giants 20, Bears 14

Daniel Jones was under constant duress Monday night and he should have more time to operate. But Saquon Barkley is the key here. He looks to have regained his rookie year form and the Bears struggle to stop the run. I like the Giants to cover but, honestly, the safest play here is probably the under.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) rushese against the Dallas Cowboys in the first half at MetLife Stadium on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022.

Safid Deen: Bears 20, Giants 17

The Bears are 2-1, but somehow their second-year starter has this crazy stat to his name: Justin Fields’ 297 yards passing through three games is the lowest for a quarterback since 1975. On the other side, Daniel Jones is also 2-1 but hasn’t eclipsed 200 yards in any of his three starts either. The Giants suffered their first loss last week to backup Cooper Rush and the Cowboys and looked more like the team we expected them to be despite their 2-0 start. If the Bears open it up and let Fields cook, Chicago will improve to 3-1 this week.

Lance Pugmire: Bears 20, Giants 17

The week’s lowest total (39.5) portends a defensive battle, and it’s best to lean on Justin Fields making the defining play to decide this ancient rivalry.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chicago Bears at New York Giants: Game odds, picks, predictions