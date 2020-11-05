Chicago Bears vs. Tennessee Titans Week 9 injury report: Thursday

The Tennessee Titans and Chicago Bears have released their respective injury reports on Thursday. This is the second-to-last injury report of the week ahead of Sunday’s contest.

The Titans once again saw six players not practicing on Thursday, however just one of them was a new addition in wide receiver A.J. Brown, who has been getting Thursday’s off on a weekly basis since returning from injury.

One potentially concerning thing was the fact that cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, who remains on IR, did not practice after participating on Wednesday. Hopefully it’s just a rest day and nothing more.

Meanwhile, the Bears were unable to practice on Thursday after another player tested positive for COVID-19, leading to the team shutting down the facility out of caution. As a result, we only have an estimated injury report to go by.

Let’s take a look at the entire injury report for both teams.

* DNP = Did not participate, LP = Limited participation, FP = Full participation, NIR = Not injury related