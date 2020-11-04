Chicago Bears vs. Tennessee Titans injury report: Wednesday

After taking part in their first practice of the week on Wednesday, the Tennessee Titans and Chicago Bears released their first injury report ahead of the Week 9 tilt at Nissan Stadium.

A total of six players did not participate in Wednesday’s practice for the Titans: punter Brett Kern, wide receiver Adam Humphries, defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, right tackle Dennis Kelly, outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney, and cornerback Kareem Orr.

The good news is that cornerback Adoree’ Jackson returned to practice after missing last Friday’s session. The hope is that he can be activated off Injured Reserve before Sunday’s contest.

The Bears have a messy situation with their report, as a grand total of 10 players did not participate in their practice, but two of those players’ absences were non-injury related.

Here’s a look at the full injury report for both teams from Wednesday.

* DNP = Did not participate, LP = Limited participation, FP = Full participation, NIR = Not injury related