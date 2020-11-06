Chicago Bears vs. Tennessee Titans final Week 9 injury report

The Tennessee Titans and Chicago Bears have released their final injury report ahead of the Week 9 contest at Nissan Stadium on Sunday.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel revealed shortly after practice on Friday that both punter Brett Kern and wide receiver Adam Humphries have been ruled out.

Outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney’s status remains up in the air after not practicing all week. He’s one of two Titans players listed as questionable.

After having yet another COVID-19 scare on Thursday, the Bears were able to re-open their practice facility on Friday and get in a full session. A total of four players have been ruled out, and one is questionable.

Center Cody Whitehair has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and is out. Right guard Germain Ifedi was removed from the list, so he will be good to go on Sunday.

Here’s a look at the full injury report for both teams.

