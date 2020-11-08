Chicago Bears vs. Tennessee Titans Week 9 inactives

The Tennessee Titans and Chicago Bears have released their list of inactives ahead of the Week 9 tilt at Nissan Stadium on Sunday.

On Friday, we got word that wide receiver Adam Humphries and punter Brett Kern would be ruled out, with the latter being placed on Injured Reserve. Cornerback Tye Smith also joined Kern on IR.

The biggest question mark for Tennessee going into Sunday is outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney, who is battling a knee injury that could require surgery.

For the Bears, they had four players ruled out on Friday in defensive lineman John Jenkins, offensive lineman Sam Mustipher, defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris, and quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

Chicago also has three players who are on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and will miss this game in center Cody Whitehair, defensive back Deon Bush, and offensive tackle Jason Spriggs.

Without further ado, here’s a look at who’s in and who’s out for Week 9.